One critically injured in East Colfax shooting

KUSA - Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person in the East Colfax neighborhood on Wednesday.

It happened at Colfax Avenue and Valentia Street around 4 p.m.

Details at this time are extremely limited, but police say it remains an "active investigation" and "several persons [are] detained."

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as one lane of Colfax headed east is closed.

