One critically injured in East Colfax shooting

KUSA - Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person in the East Colfax neighborhood on Wednesday.
It happened at Colfax Avenue and Valentia Street around 4 p.m.
Details at this time are extremely limited, but police say it remains an "active investigation" and "several persons [are] detained."
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as one lane of Colfax headed east is closed.
ALERT UPDATE: 1 person transported w/GSW, in critical condition. Several persons detained. 1 lane EB Colfax closed. https://t.co/u8UHE2r0vH— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 8, 2017
9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs