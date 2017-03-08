KUSA
Close

One critically injured in East Colfax shooting

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:08 PM. MST March 08, 2017

KUSA - Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person in the East Colfax neighborhood on Wednesday.

It happened at Colfax Avenue and Valentia Street around 4 p.m.

Details at this time are extremely limited, but police say it remains an "active investigation" and "several persons [are] detained."

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, as one lane of Colfax headed east is closed.

9NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released. 

