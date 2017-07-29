One dead after shooting at Aurora sports bar

Police on scene at the Tierra Maya Bar and Grill Saturday night after a shooting left someone dead. (Photo: Anusha Roy)

A person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a shooting at a sports bar in Aurora Saturday night.

Police say at Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill around 7 p.m., someone opened fire and killed another person.

No information about the suspect has been released at the time of this writing. Police do say, however, that they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the public.

Aurora Police say in a news release that the victim is a man in his 20s.

The bar is at 455 Havana Street in Northwest Aurora. Investigators with the department's Major Crimes and Homicide units are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Marc Yacano with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6090. or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This story is developing. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV