One dead after shooting involving RTD employee
One person has died after being shot outside an RTD parking garage Wednesday night. Denver police said at least one armed RTD employee was involved in the shooting, but stopped short of saying whether or not it was this person who pulled the trigger.
KUSA 10:10 PM. MDT August 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced…Aug 23, 2017, 7:35 p.m.
-
One dead after shooting involving RTD employeeAug 23, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
-
Vastly different responses from same district in…Aug 23, 2017, 5:03 p.m.