KUSA
Close

One dead in afternoon Aurora shooting

KUSA 4:30 PM. MDT August 17, 2017

KUSA - One person is dead after a shooting in Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but police say it happened on East Louisiana Ave and South Yampa Court.

Police are still on the scene and drivers are urged to avoid this area.

This is a developing story, 9NEWS will update this story more information is released. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories