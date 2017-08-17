One dead in afternoon Aurora shooting

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - One person is dead after a shooting in Aurora on Thursday afternoon.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but police say it happened on East Louisiana Ave and South Yampa Court.

Police are still on the scene and drivers are urged to avoid this area.

This is a developing story, 9NEWS will update this story more information is released.

One party deceased, PIO en route to the scene, very active investigation, https://t.co/GYCBO2XFbD — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 17, 2017

