One injured, arrest warrant issued in Thornton hit-and-run

THORNTON - One man is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Friday night.

The incident occured at approximately 7:49 p.m. near W. 88th Ave and Conifer Road.

Officers arrived to find an adult male who had suffered severe trauma lying in the road. The man was transported to a local hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver fled the scene, and was later identified as 22-year-old Justin Max Tafoya.

Police believe the incident was an intentional act and have since obtained an arrest warrant for the driver for attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).



***WANTED for ATTEMPTED MURDER*** 22-year-old Justin Max Tafoya. Tips contact @CrimeStoppersCO #720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/YXzPuDlrz6 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 3, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV