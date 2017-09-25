One killed in fatal shooting in Denver

KUSA - One person is dead after a shooting in Denver on Monday night.

It happened on the 2200 block of South Delaware Street, which is in the Overland neighborhood of Denver.

Denver Police didn't share many details, but posted on Twitter the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Suspect information hasn't been released at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

