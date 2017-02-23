1 of 4 who invaded Golden home sentenced

Cody Jones (CREDIT: Jefferson County District Attorny's Office)

KUSA - Twenty-year-old Cody Jones, one of four people who pleaded guilty to a wrong-home invasion in Golden is being sentenced Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County.

A father of two was injured protecting his family.

Jones, along with Caleb Williams, 21, and Tyler Gorringe, 18, knocked on the door of the home under the false conviction that there was $10,000 in drugs and money inside.

The home actually belonged to Jesse and Jessica Swift, two Jefferson County middle school teachers, who lived there with their 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. The children were sleeping in the basement when Jones and his cohorts forced their way inside.

Jesse Swift grabbed a kitchen knife to defend his family, and was stabbed during the subsequent fight along with Williams, police said. His wife ran out of the home and called 911, and Williams and Gorringe were arrested not long after the attack, with Johnson brought in a few days later.

Jones was on the run for weeks until he turned himself in last July. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence.

Williams' and Johnson's sentencing hearings are set for this March, on March 10 and March 16 respectively. Gorringe will be sentenced on April 28.

