One person dead, one in custody after shooting

KUSA - One person is dead after a shooting in the Ruby Hill neighborhood on Monday.

Police say it happened on the 3000 block of Colorado Ave. and Federal Boulevard.

One person is in custody. No names have been released at this time, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

#DPD update 3000 block W. Colorado: Shooting now death investigation. Victim was pronounced. 1 suspect in custody. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2017

