One person dead, one in custody after shooting

1/23/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 10:26 PM. MST January 23, 2017

KUSA - One person is dead after a shooting in the Ruby Hill neighborhood on Monday.

Police say it happened on the 3000 block of Colorado Ave. and Federal Boulevard. 

One person is in custody. No names have been released at this time, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

