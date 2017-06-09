One year later: Slain teen's parents speak about their loss

Ann Marie Doolittle poses for a portrait in her Loveland home on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The mother of Ashley Doolittle, Ann Marie credits the community for lifting her family back up after her daughter was killed a year ago (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The calendar pinned to Ashley Doolittle’s bedroom wall shows June 2016.

The rodeo queen's room has remained largely untouched since June 9, 2016, the day she was killed. Her room has the touches of a teenage girl: She hung strings of Christmas lights and pictures on the wall and set stuffed horses among the pillows on her bed.

Tanner Flores admitted to investigators that he shot Ashley, who had recently broken up with him, repeatedly while he was driving the pair in his truck near Carter Lake west of Loveland. At the time, they were both recent graduates of Berthoud High School. Flores reportedly then drove her body to a small town in western Colorado. He has since pleaded not guilty and is bound for trial in September.

In the year since Ashley's death, family members have grappled with their loss and their sense of urgency to honor Ashley’s legacy.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2rUjM3w

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan