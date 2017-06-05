Orange County Sheriff working a shooting in Orlando with multiple fatalities

Police lights.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Twitter account, they are working a shooting scene with "multiple fatalities."

Information is scarce at this time, however the Sheriff's Office has tweeted that they will be holding a press conference once all the information they have is in order.

The scene is off Forsyth Avenue, southeast of downtown Orlando, in an industrial/business area.

Deputies say the shooting seen is "stabilized" but more details are not available at this point.

All info will come at scene and here on our Twitter feed. No info released until accurate info gathered. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

