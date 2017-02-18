Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KUSA - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Aurora.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in a parking lot on the 4000 block of S. Crystal Circle.

Police say as they responded to a fight, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, died at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police haven't released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041.

Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

