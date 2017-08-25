Pair arrested after getting 'extremely intoxicated' and shooting 3-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY - Early Friday morning, a pair of men were arrested in El Paso County for getting what the sheriff's office called "extremely intoxicated" and shooting a 3-year-old girl.
El Paso County deputies said Abraham Gutierrez, 26, and Jose Gutierrez, 27, were at a home with others on the 4400 block of Bramble Drive while extremely intoxicated and were "handling a firearm" when it accidentally went off.
Both men have been booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail on charges of felony child abuse, second-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs