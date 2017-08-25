Pair arrested after getting 'extremely intoxicated' and shooting 3-year-old

Abraham Gutierrez and Jose Gutierrez were booked on the same litany of charges after getting 'extremely intoxicated' and accidentally shooting a young child, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. (Photo: EPCSO)

EL PASO COUNTY - Early Friday morning, a pair of men were arrested in El Paso County for getting what the sheriff's office called "extremely intoxicated" and shooting a 3-year-old girl.

El Paso County deputies said Abraham Gutierrez, 26, and Jose Gutierrez, 27, were at a home with others on the 4400 block of Bramble Drive while extremely intoxicated and were "handling a firearm" when it accidentally went off.

Both men have been booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail on charges of felony child abuse, second-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.

