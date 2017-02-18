Pair of 19-year-old men sought in connection to armed robbery

(Photo: Carbondale Police)

KUSA - Two 19-year-old men are sought in connection to an armed robbery last week in Carbondale.

Police say the employees at the Coven Center Convenience store were held at gunpoint on Feb. 16 around 11 p.m.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and witnesses say they fled on foot toward Hwy 133.

No one was injured.

Warrants for aggravated robbery have been issued for Nicholas Ameral and his cousin, Benjamin Weeks.

Anyone with information about the location of Ameral and Weeks or about the incident are asked to contact the Carbondale Police at (970-963-2662) or 911.

Police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KUSA)