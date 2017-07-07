PUEBLO, CO - A man was driving to Colorado Springs airport with four explosive devices in his car when he was arrested Thursday evening.

Luke Mullen, 34, is now in Pueblo County Detention Center.

Police say Mullen made the bombs in order to protect himself because he believes that he is being watched and that his house is bugged.

Pueblo police officers contacted Colorado State Patrol after finding out that Mullen was on his way to the airport to pick up family members.

The Colorado Springs Bomb Squad arrived and neutralized the explosives.

Another bomb was found in Mullen's home by the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad.

Mullen's wife and two children were home when the bomb was discovered.

Pueblo police officers say his wife showed similar paranoia behavior like Mullen and was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Luke Mullen faces three charges:

Possession of an incendiary device

Reckless endangerment

Child neglect

There is no further information released by the Pueblo Police Department at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

