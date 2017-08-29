Parents charged 6 months after baby found dead

John Ostrander, left, and Donica Mirabel, right, after charged in the death of their 6-week-old son. (Photo: Courtesy CSPD)

KUSA - Six months after their six-week-old son was found dead, Colorado Springs Police announced Tuesday that the boy’s parents will face criminal charges.

The child, Zayden Ostrander, was found dead after authorities learned he was unresponsive and came to the family’s apartment in the 1500 block of South 8th Street on Feb. 28.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of his parents, 21-year-old John Ostrander and 23-year-old Donica Mirabel, on Monday. In a news release, the Colorado Springs police Department said this came “after an extensive and prolonged investigation.”

Both parents are charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting death.

They were arrested without incident in the same apartment where their son died on Monday, police say.

