Parents of teen with explosives, chemicals appear in court

9NEWS - The parents of a Castle Rock teenager – whose 2016 arrest led to the discovery of explosives and dangerous chemicals in the family’s home – were in court Friday morning after being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse.

Both Linda C. Ashe, 46, and John E. Ashe, 52, were accused of having “induced, aided, or encouraged” their son’s possession of explosive or incendiary devices, according to court documents obtained by 9NEWS.

Douglas County Judge Susanna Meissner-Cutler issued an order that neither possess a gun or ammunition, alcohol or controlled substances, including medical marijuana.

They are still allowed to have contact with their son.

Stanley Marks, an attorney representing Linda Ashe, declined to discuss the charges, and the couple left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Linda Ashe faces two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor – one related to the explosives and chemicals, and the second to the allegation that she “induced, aided, or encouraged” her son to possess marijuana.

John E. Ashe was charged with a single felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor – based on the allegation involving the explosives and chemicals.

Each of them was also charged with a misdemeanor count of child abuse, alleging that they “unreasonably placed” the boy “in a situation which posed a threat of injury to the life or health” of their son.

Both are due back in court July 21.

The couple’s son, 17-year-old John Ashe, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Youth Corrections after pleading guilty earlier this year in Douglas County juvenile court to a felony count of possession of an explosive or incendiary device and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Ashe was 16 when he and another then-16-year-old were arrested October 31 in Castle Rock, according to documents previously obtained by 9NEWS from the Colorado Judicial Department.

Following the arrests – the details of which have not been made public – police went to the Ashe home in the 400 block of West Prustwick Way in Castle Rock. There, they discovered the two explosive devices and dangerous chemicals, leading to the evacuation of more than 30 homes in the Plum Creek neighborhood.

Some residents had to stay in a temporary shelter while investigators and firefighters worked at the home.

A bomb squad detonated the two explosive devices not far from the home after concluding they were too dangerous to move any farther.

The chemicals were found in glass beakers and jugs and – if combined – could have proved deadly, according to firefighters who responded to the home.

Castle Rock police called in investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The home was ultimately condemned and required professional decontamination.

The second youth, identified by the state judicial department as Nathaniel Warcholik, faces multiple charges, including two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is now 17.

Warcholik’s case is still pending.

