Parker police investigating 'suspicous occurrence'

PARKER - Parker police are asking for the public's help finding a person involved in what they're calling a suspicious occurrence.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, someone driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck approached four kids near the Trailside Apartments near Mainstreet and Twenty Mile Road at around 8 p.m. Friday.

The children said they were scared when the driver approached them.

The truck is described as a black or dark blue crew cab with a diamond plated fuel transfer box in the back that had a black hose with a red handle. The truck was also described as "really loud" and was likely a diesel. The only description of the driver was that he was male.

Parker police are asking for the public's help in finding the truck so they can talk to the driver.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to call Detective Tyler Herman at 303.805.6636 or email him at therman@parkeronline.org.

