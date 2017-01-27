Parker woman's embezzlement sentence: Prison and payback of $2.6 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Parker businesswoman has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for wire fraud, money laundering and embezzlement from an employee benefit plan.

And she'll have to pay back $2,590,608 to her victims.

Emily R. Strunk, 45, of Parker, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez, federal law enforcement authorities announced today. After her prison sentence, Strunk will spend three years on supervised release.

Strunk, who was indicted in April 2016, and pleaded guilty in September 2016, was a benefits administrator who took money from the retirement plans she was hired to manage.

