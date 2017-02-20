PD: 18-year-old woman reportedly abducted by father at gunpoint

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BRIGHTON - An 18-year-old woman is safe after she was reportedly abducted by her father at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Brighton Police say the victim was inside her home in the 200 block of Denver Street watching television with her two younger sisters and another girl Sunday evening when she learned her father was outside.

Witnesses say they heard what sounded like a gunshot, and saw the father come inside with a black and silver handgun. Police say he pointed the gun at his young daughters, and then told the 18-year-old “let’s go” and left with her in a silver-colored BMW.

Greeley Police later found the victim unharmed. The father’s identity has not yet been released. Police also haven’t said what – if anything – he’s been charged with.

The motive for the alleged kidnapping is unclear.

