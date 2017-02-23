PD: 2 men rob woman in Parker neighborhood

Police lights.

Two suspects accused of robbing a woman on a dark street in a Parker neighborhood early Thursday morning are in custody, police say.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim just after 12:30 a.m. in the Canterberry Crossing neighborhood near Canterberry Parkway and Mainstreet.

The victim told police that shots were fired -- an assertion Parker Police are trying to confirm.

After the victim provided a vehicle description, police say the suspects’ car was spotted in Aurora.

When officers tried to do a traffic stop, three suspects got out and ran – prompting police to set up a perimeter in the area of East Harvard Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Two of those three suspects are now in custody.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Parker Police at 303-841-9800.

