PD: Intruders shot man trying to protect family

BRIGHTON - A man who confronted a pair of intruders who tried to break into his home early Monday morning is in the hospital after he was shot him in the legs, according to Brighton Police.

The violent incident occurred at around 3:25 a.m. in the 200 block of South Aspen Drive.

A couple living in the basement of the home told police they woke up to yelling from the people who live upstairs. They both went to see what was causing the commotion, and spotted a man dressed in all black and wearing a mask.

The man told his wife to go downstairs and protect their four children, and then confronted the suspect, who subsequently shot him three times – twice in the left leg, and once in the right.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates there was another suspect in the house, and the two of them locked themselves in the upstairs bedroom before escaping through a window.

The man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive. A woman in the house suffered an unspecified head injury and was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

