PD: Man admits to rash of convenience store robberies

File photo

DENVER - Police say a man who was arrested this weekend has admitted to a string of north metro area bank robberies.

Brighton resident Benjamin Martinez, 33, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly robbed a Longmont convenience store. He was taken into custody by Broomfield Police.

During an ensuing interview with investigators, Brighton Police say Martinez admitted to robbing convenience stores in Thornton, Brighton, Broomfield, Dacono and Longmont.

He has been booked into the Boulder County Detention Facility on charges of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and theft.

Additional details about the nature of the robberies have not been released.

