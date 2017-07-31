PD: Man goes to police station, says he killed someone

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - A man is in custody after investigatoprs say he went to a Sheridan Police station Saturday and said he killed someone.

Joe Pinheiro, 58, is being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

According to a probable cause statement from Denver Police, Pinheiro told investigators he had shot and killed the unidentified victim and that his body would be found in the basement.

Police recovered two firearms from Pinheiro, according to the probable cause statement.

When Denver Police officers arrived at Pinheiro’s home in the 3200 block of West Saratoga Avenue, they say they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the basement as promised.

No additional details about the motive for the shooting were immediately released.

It’s also unclear if Pinheiro knew the victim, who will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

