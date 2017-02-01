KUSA
PD: Man on bike shoots, tries to rob woman at ATM

Allison Sylte, KUSA 6:49 AM. MST February 01, 2017

DENVER - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot during an attempted robbery at a drive-up ATM early Wednesday morning.

The victim was shot in the shoulder at around 5 a.m. at the Chase Bank near West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, described as a bald, black man in his 40s, escaped on a bicycle.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Wheat Ridge Police.

If the suspect is seen, police say to call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 KUSA)


