KUSA - A veteran who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder is on the run after evading police in two different states.

The manhunt for William Roberts has intensified since Tuesday, when investigators say he allegedly rammed into a Dillon Police car after officers tried to arrest him at the Dillon Dam Brewery.

The SWAT team entered the hotel room Roberts was purportedly staying at, but by the time he had arrived, Dillon Police say he was already gone.

Later that night, Summit County dispatch learned Roberts had been pulled over for speeding in North Newton, Kansas.

When that officer learned Roberts was wanted for hitting the Dillon police car, Roberts is accused of driving away – prompting a high-speed pursuit that spanned two counties.

Even though the tires on his car were damaged by spike strips, police say Roberts was able to get away – and is now believed to be driving a stolen truck.

He is a MARSOC Marine – a highly trained branch of the Special Forces and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to a news release from Dillon Police

Authorities and Roberts' family are working to resolve the situation.

