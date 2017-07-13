Man bumped into on Boulder path, realizes he was stabbed

BOULDER - Police say they’re upping security near the Boulder Creek Path and civic center after a man was stabbed while he was walking in the area Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old victim was just south of the Boulder Public Library at around 9:20 p.m. when he says he heard footsteps behind him and someone bumped into him.

Police say the suspect took off running, and the victim tried to follow but stopped when he realized he was bleeding.

That’s when he realized he had been stabbed in the abdomen, and called police as he headed to the hospital.

Boulder Police described the suspect as a tall and skinny white man who was wearing all black.

At the time, he had a black backpack with white trim.

Anyone with information about who he is should call Boulder Police at 303-441-3333. To remain anonymous, you can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2017 KUSA-TV