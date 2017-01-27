A stolen car became submerged in the river early Friday morning. (Photo: Adam Vance, KUSA)

DENVER - A man is in custody after a chaotic incident that police say began with an SUV submerged in a river – and ended with a good Samaritan’s stolen Cadillac leading police on a pursuit.

Colorado State Patrol first received a call about a Jeep that had become submerged in the river near Highway 224 and York Street just after midnight Friday. One person was trapped, and she died in the crash.

Police say the man who was driving the car got out, took off his clothes and flagged down a good Samaritan. A passerby on York Street stopped and let the man warm up in his car while he checked on the woman in the Jeep, which police later learned was stolen.

The suspect then took off in the good Samaritan’s maroon Cadillac. Police say he was later spotted near Stapleton South Drive and Monaco Street.

DPD says officers tried to stop the suspect, who instead led police on a pursuit that went down East 6th Avenue and Steele Street.

Authorities were finally able to nab the suspect after a successful PIT maneuver. The stolen vehicle was seen being towed away after it crashed into someone's porch.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, has serious injuries that were likely from the prior crash. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are working to determine where the Jeep was stolen from, and how the suspect knew the woman who was killed when the SUV launched into the river.

As of 6 a.m., York remained closed over Clear Creek between 70th and 74th Avenues. It reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

