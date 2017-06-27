PD: Man who punched Greenwood Village officer on the loose

(Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

KUSA - A man accused of punching a Greenwood Village officer in the face early Tuesday morning after they spotted him sleeping in a stolen van is on the run.

It all started just after midnight, when two officers went to a parking garage at 5335 Valentia Way after receiving a tip that someone inside was sleeping in a van that turned out to be stolen from Aurora.

When the officers arrived, Greenwood Village Police say the man woke up and started driving very slowly toward them.

Both officers later walked to both sides of the van to stop the man from driving away. That’s when police say he punched the one of the driver’s side of the vehicle in the face, and then took off.

The van was later found near Yosemite Street and Chenango Avenue. Police found the suspect running through the parking lot of a nearby King Soopers – prompting Denver Police to set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood.

The perimeter was later broken down at around 2:50 a.m. The suspect wasn’t found.

No description of him was immediately released.

Greenwood Village Police say the officer he punched did not require medical treatment.



