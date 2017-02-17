PD: Missing Boulder woman's dismembered body could be scattered across country

Ashley Mead (Photo: Boulder Police)

BOULDER - Boulder Police say investigators believe that parts of the body of a mother who had been reported missing earlier this week could be scattered across the country.

Adam Densmore, the father of 24-year-old Ashley Mead’s young daughter, was arrested outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday. He is being held on charges of first-degree murder.

Their 1-year-old daughter was with him at the time. She is currently in the custody of Oklahoma Child Protective Services.

Shortly after Densmore was taken into custody, Oklahoma law enforcement found human remains in a suitcase inside of a nearby Dumpster. They have been tentatively identified as belonging to Ashley Mead.

A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma was Densmore’s final destination on a journey that started in Boulder on Sunday and continued to Raton, New Mexico and south through the Texas panhandle and to Haughton, Louisiana.

Investigators found Mead’s partially dismembered body outside of Shreveport, Louisiana – and authorities believe other portions of her remains could be scattered between Boulder and Oklahoma in a purple suitcase.

Mead and Densmore’s 1-year-old daughter was likely in the car during the drive. She and her mother were reported missing on Tuesday after Mead failed to show up to work. They hadn’t been seen since Sunday.

Boulder Police say if anyone sees a suitcase in an odd location, they should not touch it and instead call local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Here’s a date-by-date look at where Boulder Police say Densmore was:

-Evening of Feb. 12: Densmore leaves Boulder and travels to Raton, New Mexico

-Densmore continues south through the Texas panhandle, arrives in Haughton, Louisiana the evening of Feb. 13

-Densmore spends the night in Conway, Arkansas the morning of Feb. 14 and spends the night

-Densmore leaves Conway the morning of Feb. 15 and stops in Okmulgee, Oklahoma before he is arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma just before 1:30 p.m.

