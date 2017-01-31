PD: Sketch released of man who tried to grab girl

(Photo: Colorado Springs Police)

COLORADO SPRINGS - The Colorado Springs Police Department distributed a sketch Tuesday afternoon that they say portrays a man who tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car as she was walking home from school last week.

The incident happened in the parking lot of 901 North Academy Boulevard at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. Colorado Springs Police say the man approached the victim and ordered her to get into his car.

Police say when she didn’t comply, he got out of the car, grabbed her by the jacket and tried to pull her into the vehicle. The teenager was able to escape and ran away.

Investigators say the 15-year-old later saw the man driving around the parking lot as if he was looking for her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is in his 40s and around 6’ and “fat.” Police say he was wearing a white v-neck t-shirt and black jeans, and has a “thorns” tattoo across his neck.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-734-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

