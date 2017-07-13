PD: Store off Federal robbed at knifepoint

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - Police released photos Thursday of four people who they say robbed a convenience store off South Federal Boulevard at knifepoint earlier this month.

The crime happened just after 2 a.m. on July 2 at a 7-Eleven near South Federal and West Kentucky Avenue.

The four suspects allegedly took off in a gray Toyota sedan.

The suspects are described as:

-A Hispanic man in his 30s who is around 6’ and 220 pounds. Police say he is bald and has sleeve tattoos on both of his arms, and tattoos on his legs

-A Hispanic man between 30 to 49 years old who is around 5’1” and 150 pounds with short hair. He was the one investigators believe was driving the getaway car.

-A Hispanic woman who is between 22 to 29 and around 5’7” and 140 pounds with black hair and tattoos on her chest and arms.

-A Hispanic woman who is between 22 to 29 years old who is around 5’5” and 180 pounds with long, black hair.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

