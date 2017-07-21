PD: Suspects arrested after sexual assault video posted on Facebook

Facebook Live allows you to broadcast your life to Facebook friends in real time.

PUEBLO - Two boys are in custody after Pueblo Police say they became aware of a video posted to Facebook that apparently showed a girl being sexually assaulted.

Pueblo Police say their special victims unit first saw the post at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The two suspects, who are under 18, were taken into custody in separate places in Pueblo’s Eastside neighborhood at around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

No exact ages were released, but police said the victim was also under 18.

The suspects face charges for sexual assault – application of violence and sexual exploitation of a child – production. They are being held in the Pueblo Youth Services Center.

Investigators are trying to determine who posted the video to Facebook in the first place. Police say they could be charged with distributing child pornography.

Additional arrests in the case could be forthcoming.



© 2017 KUSA-TV