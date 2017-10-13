PD: These men used a pry bar to break into mailboxes

(Photo: Courtesy Crime Stoppers)

DENVER - Police released photos Friday afternoon of two men who they say tried to use a pry bar to break into several banks of mailboxes in Aurora earlier this month.

The men made off with multiple pieces of mail from the boxes, which were in the area of South Havana Street and East Alameda Avenue, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The thefts occurred at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

