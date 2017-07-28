PD: Woman drove away after fatally hitting elderly man

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LAKEWOOD - Police are trying to identify the woman who they say struck and killed an elderly man with her vehicle as she was leaving a convenience store parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The woman stopped for a moment before driving away, according to Lakewood Police.

The fatal incident happened in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of West Florida Avenue at around 12:15 p.m. The victim was walking at the time, and he died of his injuries at the hospital Friday morning.

The woman driving the vehicle is described as either Asian or Hispanic and in her 20s or 30s. She has dark hair with light streaks and was wearing a ponytail.

Her vehicle is described as an all-white four-door sedan with a black horizontal door trim strip. The car has older Colorado license plates with a green background and white letters and numbers.

Police say there might also be old damage to the left rear bumper area.

The vehicle was last spotted headed eastbound on Florida Avenue.

Anyone with information about the woman or the vehicle is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.

© 2017 KUSA-TV