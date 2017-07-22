Person barricaded inside Thornton apartment

Police are negotiating with a suspect found barricaded in a Thornton apartment. (Photo: Courtesy Sherrye Demeter)

THORNTON - Negotiations with a person barricaded inside of an apartment Saturday morning have prompted some people to be evacuated from nearby units.

Thornton Police say they first arrived at the apartment complex at 1882 E. 104th Ave. at around 3:15 a.m. after someone called and said they heard a gunshot.

No one was injured, police say, and no one is in the apartment with the suspect.

As of around 8:30 a.m., officers continued to negotiate with the barricaded suspect, who hasn’t been identified.

No major roads are closed due to the standoff.

