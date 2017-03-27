Person shot near Five Points light rail station

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One person was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot near the light rail station at 25th and Welton Streets.

Denver Police first tweeted about the shooting at around 4 a.m.

They say the victim was found near 30th and Downing streets.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition or if any suspects have been identified.

Police also didn’t discuss a motive for the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV