Person who drove vehicle at Pueblo police shot and killed

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

PUEBLO, COLO. (AP) - Pueblo police have shot and killed a person who backed a vehicle into a police car and then drove toward officers.



The Pueblo Chieftain reports the shooting occurred early Sunday while police were attempting to take a wanted person into custody in the city's south side.



A police statement says officers fired shots when the person drove his vehicle at them.



No further details were released. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.