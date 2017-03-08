Photo released of man who groped women on light rail

DENVER - Denver Police released a photo Wednesday of a man who they say has groped multiple women on various light rail trains in recent weeks.

The most recent incident happened at around 7 a.m. on March 2. DPD didn’t specify which lines the man is believed to frequent, or exactly how often the alleged assaults occurred.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

