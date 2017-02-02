Man wanted for shooting woman at a Wheat Ridge ATM.

WHEAT RIDGE - Wheat Ridge police released photos of the man suspected of a shooting a woman who was using a drive-thru ATM at a Chase bank around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman got out her car to reach the machine at the bank located at 7405 West 38th Avenue. She saw the man approaching her with a gun and got back into the car in an attempt to escape but the suspect opened her car door and fired his weapon at her.

The victim was shot once, but managed to drive herself and her 4-year-old child to the hospital for treatment. Police say her child was not hurt. The victim was treated and released from the hospital that same morning.

The suspect is still at large and is wanted for first degree assault and attempted aggravated robbery.

If you recognize him call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.



