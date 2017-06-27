Photos released of shooting suspect

Have you seen this man?
If you can identify him, you can earn up to $2,000.
The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after being involved in a shooting on Monday, June 5 in the 500 block of East Colfax Avenue.
He is described to be in his early 20’s and stands 5’10”-6’ ft. tall.
You can remain anonymous when you call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
The tip line is open every day for 24 hours.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs