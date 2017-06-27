Photos released of shooting suspect

Have you seen this man?

If you can identify him, you can earn up to $2,000.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after being involved in a shooting on Monday, June 5 in the 500 block of East Colfax Avenue.

He is described to be in his early 20’s and stands 5’10”-6’ ft. tall.

You can remain anonymous when you call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The tip line is open every day for 24 hours.

