Pimp arrested after 2-year investigation

LARIMER COUNTY - A two-year investigation has ended in the arrest of a man accused in a human trafficking case that involved a victim who was only 16.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Durrell Bumphus, 32, was booked in the county jail on an outstanding warrant stemming from a January 2015 incident where investigators learned he had been pimping two women at a Fort Collins motel.
One of those women was an adult. The other was 16.
It’s unclear where Bumphus was arrested. He faces charges for:
-Human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude
-Human trafficking for sexual servitude
-Pimping
-Pimping of a child
-Pandering of a child – arranging prostitution
-Procurement of a child
-Habitual criminal (four counts)
Bumphus is being held at the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
