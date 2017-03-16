Pimp arrested after 2-year investigation

LARIMER COUNTY - A two-year investigation has ended in the arrest of a man accused in a human trafficking case that involved a victim who was only 16.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Durrell Bumphus, 32, was booked in the county jail on an outstanding warrant stemming from a January 2015 incident where investigators learned he had been pimping two women at a Fort Collins motel.

One of those women was an adult. The other was 16.

It’s unclear where Bumphus was arrested. He faces charges for:

-Human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

-Human trafficking for sexual servitude

-Pimping

-Pimping of a child

-Pandering of a child – arranging prostitution

-Procurement of a child

-Habitual criminal (four counts)

Bumphus is being held at the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.



