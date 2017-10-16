KUSA
Pizza shop offers free year of pizza for identification of robber

Caitlin Kingsbury and Rachael Wardwell with KOAA , KUSA 7:09 AM. MDT October 16, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS - According to KOAA, Louie's Pizza in Colorado Springs is offering free pizza for a year if you can help identify a thief. 

The individual got away with the stores entire register on Saturday at around 3:56 a.m. 

Louie's pizza then shared the video on their Facebook page to see if someone might recognize the individual. 

 

They sweetened the deal by offering up pizza for a year to the first person who provides the identity of the suspect.

