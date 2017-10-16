Pizza shop offers free year of pizza for identification of robber

COLORADO SPRINGS - According to KOAA, Louie's Pizza in Colorado Springs is offering free pizza for a year if you can help identify a thief.
The individual got away with the stores entire register on Saturday at around 3:56 a.m.
Louie's pizza then shared the video on their Facebook page to see if someone might recognize the individual.
They sweetened the deal by offering up pizza for a year to the first person who provides the identity of the suspect.
For more information go to: Louie's Pizza offers free pizza for a year in helping identify robber
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs