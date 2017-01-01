(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Denver Police are looking for two men after they say a child was shot in downtown Denver.

Denver Police tell us the boy was possibly as young as 10-year-old. His injuries are non-life threatening according to police. Another man was also shot.

It happened after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area 18th Street and Larimer Street. The shooting happened after reports of some type of verbal argument.

Police blocked off the area from 18th and Larimer streets to 18th and Lawrence streets for their investigation.

Police are looking for two men in dark clothing. The conditions of the victims were not released.

