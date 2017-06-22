Police activity in Greenwood Village. (Photo: Kristina Hitchcock)

GREENWOD VILLAGE - There was a heavy police presence near South Yosemite Street and East Caley Avenue Thursday afternoon due to a search for a possibly armed suspect.

Greenwood Village Police called the incident an “active investigation” that was “not an active shooter.”

The scene was declared secure, but no suspect was found.

People were told they can return to their normal travel and activity.

Greenwood Village Police say anyone in an area with a heavy police presence should follow directions from officers.

