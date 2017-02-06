KUSA
Police arrest man accused of shooting a woman at an ATM

9NEWS @ 5. 2/6/2017

Darren Whitehead, KUSA 6:16 PM. MST February 06, 2017

WHEAT RIDGE, CO. - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Chase Bank ATM on Feb. 1.

Markeith Burton-Fleming was arrested on criminal attempt first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges. 

Wheat Ridge Police and the West Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant last Friday at a home near Vance St. and W. 38th Ave. 

Wheat Ridge Police said evidence collected at the home Friday led them to get a second warrant Saturday.

Evidence collected Saturday linked Burton-Fleming to the ATM shooting, according to police.

 

