Police arrest man accused of shooting a woman at an ATM

WHEAT RIDGE, CO. - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Chase Bank ATM on Feb. 1.
Markeith Burton-Fleming was arrested on criminal attempt first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.
Wheat Ridge Police and the West Metro SWAT team executed a search warrant last Friday at a home near Vance St. and W. 38th Ave.
Wheat Ridge Police said evidence collected at the home Friday led them to get a second warrant Saturday.
Evidence collected Saturday linked Burton-Fleming to the ATM shooting, according to police.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs