Police arrest stabbing suspect in Loveland

Jenny Paola Woodiel, 22, arrested in connection to Loveland stabbing on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 (Photo: Loveland Police Department)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Loveland police arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection to a stabbing Sunday night in the 1400 block of East Eighth Street.

Jenny Paola Woodiel was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and a domestic violence enhancer.

Emergency dispatchers received a call asking for immediate assistance at a residence on Eighth Street at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, and an officer responded within one minute of the call, according to a Loveland Police Department news release.

The officer found a man who had a stab wound to his chest and began administering first aid until Thompson Valley Emergency Services arrived and transported him to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2vxaKdD

© 2017 KUSA-TV