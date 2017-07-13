Man hit from behind in Aurora - then his pickup was stolen

The Honda Ridgeline police are searching for - if you see if call 911 immediately. (Photo: Aurora Police)

Getting hit in your car from behind at a stoplight is already pretty bad, but then getting pulled out of your vehicle and gunpoint right after is much worse.

Police say a man was sitting in his vehicle at a light early Thursday morning in Aurora was hit from behind by an SUV before someone pointed a gun in his face and demanded he get out of his vehicle.

The unnamed victim was sitting at a light at Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street around 1:15 a.m. when an SUV rammed into the back of his pickup, Aurora Police say.

When he stopped, the passenger of the SUV had gotten out and pointed a gun in his face, demanding he get out of the pickup, according to police.

The unknown person drove off in the victim's pickup.

Police say the victim had minor scrapes and bruises but is OK.

At the time of this writing, the victim's pickup is still out there.

Police would like anyone with information to call 911 if they see a 2017 dark blue Honda Ridgeline pickup with Colorado tag 824HXG.

If you see it, do not approach - call police.

