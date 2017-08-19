Police break up large street racing event in Wheat Ridge

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WHEAT RIDGE - Police from multiple agencies were called to help break up a large street racing event Friday night in Wheat Ridge.

Officers responded to 9500 West 44th Avenue after getting numerous reports of a street racer group causing traffic problems and crashes – at one point even attempting to shut down 44th Avenue.

At some point, the crowd started to become hostile toward police, refused to leave the area and started throwing beer bottles toward a marked WRPD vehicle.

Police estimate that over 500 vehicles and 1200 people participated.

Officers with the Lakewood Police Department, Arvada Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Denver Police Department Air One were called to help quickly and safely disperse the crowd.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made, but police say they have contacted the event organizer and plan to follow up.





