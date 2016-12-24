Police: Drug dealers sold cocaine out of Breckenridge bars

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a group of drug dealers who openly sold cocaine out of bars and restaurants in the ski resort town of Breckenridge.
The Summit Daily reports a drug task force arrested 21 people after a two-month investigation revealed an interconnected web of drug dealers working out of local businesses.
Prosecutors say at least one bar was shut down after the owner was charged with selling a half-ounce of cocaine to an undercover detective. Arrest affidavits say another man was charged after he slid a cigarette box containing cocaine across the bar at a tavern where he worked as a bartender.
The investigation began after the August death of a man who bought cocaine that had been laced with methamphetamine. Police said he likely purchased it a bar.
