Police identify suspect, officer in Saturday shooting

THE COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police on Sunday identified the officer and suspect in Saturday's officer-involved shooting.

The suspect, Austin Snodgrass, 25, called 911 to report that a stranger was stabbing his roommate in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive — a report that police later determined to be false, according to an FCPS news release.

When two officers arrived on scene, Snodgrass emerged from the house and advanced on them with a gun, police said.

Fort Collins Police Services officer Matthew Brede fired multiple shots and hit Snodgrass an unknown number of times. Brede, who has been with FCPS since 2011, has been placed on paid leave, per FCPS policy.

